Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $157,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 193.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 557,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 367,293 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 872,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 273,930 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $58.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Archer Daniels Midland News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,354.56. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $486,750. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Featured Articles

