Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Lemonade’s conference call:

Get Lemonade alerts:

Company reported strong operating momentum with in?force premium of $1.24 billion (+31% YoY), revenue +53%, gross profit +73% to $111 million , adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $5 million and adjusted free cash flow of $37 million, and management reiterated EBITDA profitability in Q4 2026 and full?year 2027 .

Company reported strong operating momentum with , adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $5 million and adjusted free cash flow of $37 million, and management reiterated . Launched Lemonade Autonomous Car (initially for Teslas) using telematics that price by mode (park/human/AI); the company says Tesla FSD miles are >50% safer and are currently priced at about 50% of human?driven miles , which could lower rates and customer acquisition costs over time.

Launched Lemonade Autonomous Car (initially for Teslas) using telematics that price by mode (park/human/AI); the company says Tesla FSD miles are >50% safer and are currently priced at about , which could lower rates and customer acquisition costs over time. Growth spend ramped materially (Q4 growth spend $53 million, +48% YoY; plan for ~ $225 million in growth spend for the year) while marketing efficiency stayed strong with an LTV:CAC above 3x, signaling management will continue to trade near?term investment for faster top?line expansion.

Growth spend ramped materially (Q4 growth spend $53 million, +48% YoY; plan for ~ in growth spend for the year) while marketing efficiency stayed strong with an LTV:CAC above 3x, signaling management will continue to trade near?term investment for faster top?line expansion. Management is investing heavily in AI, a “pricing machine,” cross?sell platform, and a local platform, arguing Lemonade’s decade of proprietary data and AI?first culture provide a durable competitive edge versus legacy incumbents.

Management is investing heavily in AI, a “pricing machine,” cross?sell platform, and a local platform, arguing Lemonade’s decade of proprietary data and AI?first culture provide a durable competitive edge versus legacy incumbents. Balance sheet and capital positioning appear supportive of growth with roughly $1.1 billion in cash and investments (about $250 million held as regulatory surplus) and a capital?light reinsurance/captive structure that management says can support ambitious expansion.

Lemonade Stock Down 5.5%

NYSE:LMND traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $62.10. 4,474,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.03. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $99.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $902,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,514,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,988,751.04. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra Schwartz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $351,078.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,785.53. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 250,540 shares of company stock valued at $22,007,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lemonade this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMND

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.