Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:CAH opened at $219.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.72 and a twelve month high of $233.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.39.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $233.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Argus upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

