GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

Shares of GE opened at $306.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.45 and its 200-day moving average is $305.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $321.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

