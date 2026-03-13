Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $87.99 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $87,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $419.70 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.12 and its 200-day moving average is $494.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore set a $625.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

