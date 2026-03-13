Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 37,458 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,458 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $140,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,325,000 after buying an additional 7,454,810 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,431,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,611,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,424 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.