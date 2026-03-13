Eschler Asset Management LLP Sells 94,219 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Eschler Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,219 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 4.1% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,289,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,355,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,193,000 after acquiring an additional 488,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,870,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.8%

GDXJ stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $157.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.53.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

