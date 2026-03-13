Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Stock Position Lifted by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 170,411 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 1.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $110,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $674,693. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.