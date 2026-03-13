Eschler Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

Eschler Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,100 shares during the period. Pony AI comprises approximately 0.8% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pony AI were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pony AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,693,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pony AI by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pony AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Pony AI by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Pony AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PONY opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PONY shares. Macquarie Infrastructure began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Pony AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Pony AI in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on PONY

Pony AI Profile

(Free Report)

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.