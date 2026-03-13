McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $53,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors increased its stake in McKesson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in McKesson by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.93.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0%

MCK opened at $943.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $891.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $822.52. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

