Bruce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 0.9% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.61.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $74.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $75.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.45%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

