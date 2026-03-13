AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 777,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,482 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:T opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

