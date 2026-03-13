AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 777,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,482 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE:T opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.
Key AT&T News
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T and raised its price target to $32, citing stronger fundamentals and upside from the network plan; this analyst endorsement supports bullish interest. Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for AT&T
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target to $31, adding institutional support to the view that AT&T’s strategy (fiber + 5G) can re-rate the stock. Scotiabank Boosts AT&T Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Arete Research upgraded T to Neutral (from Sell) and set a $28 target after modeling benefits from the copper switch?off, implying margin and cost improvements. Arete Upgrades AT&T
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T reiterated an aggressive network expansion plan (aiming at far larger fiber footprint and a multi?year $250B+ U.S. commitment), which analysts and suppliers (e.g., Corning) view as demand positive for fiber and 5G rollout. AT&T’s US$250b Network Plan
- Neutral Sentiment: AT&T completed a CAD?denominated long?term debt offering (CAD$1.25B of 4.500% notes), a routine funding move that lengthens maturity profile but increases liabilities in the near term. AT&T Completes CAD Debt Offering
- Neutral Sentiment: AT&T announced local community investments (e.g., a Connected Learning Center grant) that are PR?positive but immaterial to financials. Connected Learning Center Award
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry moves (Lumen’s pivot and fiber deals) highlight growing demand for long?haul and metro fiber; this underscores structural tailwinds for AT&T’s fiber strategy but is an indirect dynamic. Lumen Turnaround and Fiber Deals
- Negative Sentiment: Some bearish commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha “Sell the Rip”) warns that the recent run and headline investments could prompt near?term profit taking and that valuation risk remains if execution slips. Sell The Rip
- Negative Sentiment: Press pieces noting the stock’s recent dip highlight investor concerns about funding the $250B plan, rising near?term capex, and execution/hiring costs—factors that could pressure margins if not managed. Why AT&T Dipped
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
