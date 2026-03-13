Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $67,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.61.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

