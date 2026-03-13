Bokf Na Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Bokf Na raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

VONV stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

