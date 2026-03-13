Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5%
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $668.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $690.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.96.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
