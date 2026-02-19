Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Issues Earnings Results

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.900-1.980 EPS.
Invitation Home Trading Down 3.9%
INVH stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.
Invitation Home Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and operating momentum — same?store NOI grew year?over?year despite lower occupancy, showing underlying rent and margin resilience. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Company updated FY?2026 EPS guidance well above consensus (EPS guidance 1.900–1.980 vs. consensus ~1.23), which is a bullish signal for forward profitability if delivered.
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 FFO and EPS matched Street estimates (FFO $0.48, EPS $0.48) and revenue of $685.3M modestly beat — results largely in line with expectations, limiting an upside surprise. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Management forecasted annual FFO below Wall Street estimates, citing higher costs in an inflationary environment — this raises concerns about margin pressure and cash?flow per share. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: BMO maintained a Hold rating citing slowing fundamentals, softer leasing trends, and regulatory uncertainty — an indication analysts remain cautious despite some positive signals. Article Title
Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.
Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.
