Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Issues Earnings Results

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.900-1.980 EPS.

Invitation Home Trading Down 3.9%

INVH stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Home

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,621,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,514,000 after buying an additional 462,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 8.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,487,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invitation Home by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,622,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,227,000 after purchasing an additional 877,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,175,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,158 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,516,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,877,000 after purchasing an additional 447,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invitation Home this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and operating momentum — same?store NOI grew year?over?year despite lower occupancy, showing underlying rent and margin resilience. Article Title

Q4 revenue beat and operating momentum — same?store NOI grew year?over?year despite lower occupancy, showing underlying rent and margin resilience. Positive Sentiment: Company updated FY?2026 EPS guidance well above consensus (EPS guidance 1.900–1.980 vs. consensus ~1.23), which is a bullish signal for forward profitability if delivered.

Company updated FY?2026 EPS guidance well above consensus (EPS guidance 1.900–1.980 vs. consensus ~1.23), which is a bullish signal for forward profitability if delivered. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 FFO and EPS matched Street estimates (FFO $0.48, EPS $0.48) and revenue of $685.3M modestly beat — results largely in line with expectations, limiting an upside surprise. Article Title

Q4 FFO and EPS matched Street estimates (FFO $0.48, EPS $0.48) and revenue of $685.3M modestly beat — results largely in line with expectations, limiting an upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Management forecasted annual FFO below Wall Street estimates, citing higher costs in an inflationary environment — this raises concerns about margin pressure and cash?flow per share. Article Title

Management forecasted annual FFO below Wall Street estimates, citing higher costs in an inflationary environment — this raises concerns about margin pressure and cash?flow per share. Negative Sentiment: BMO maintained a Hold rating citing slowing fundamentals, softer leasing trends, and regulatory uncertainty — an indication analysts remain cautious despite some positive signals. Article Title

About Invitation Home

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.