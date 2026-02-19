Figma (NYSE:FIG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.19, but opened at $26.00. Figma shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 26,216,348 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative return on equity of 84.34% and a negative net margin of 99.32%.The business had revenue of $303.78 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Figma News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Figma reported $0.08 EPS (vs. consensus -$0.20) and $303.8M revenue (up 40% YoY), then guided FY?2026 revenue above Street expectations (~$1.366–1.374B). This beat-and-raise is the primary driver of the rally. Reuters: Figma forecasts annual revenue above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: AI monetization: management will start enforcing monthly AI credit limits and roll out pay-as-you-go pricing for heavy AI users in March — a consumption-based revenue stream that can lift revenue per customer as AI usage scales. Yahoo Finance: Valuation check and AI usage-based pricing
- Positive Sentiment: Anthropic partnership & product adoption — the “Code to Canvas” integration with Anthropic (Claude) and strong uptake of Figma Make broaden the user base beyond designers, embedding Figma into developer workflows and increasing stickiness. Market stats cited include net dollar retention of ~136% and faster non-designer adoption. MarketBeat: Anthropic integration could flip SaaSpocalypse script
- Positive Sentiment: Healthy cash and improving profitability signals — management highlighted a strong cash balance (~$1.7B), adjusted free cash flow generation and a positive non?GAAP operating margin, supporting runway for execution and optionality. Diginomica: Figma crosses $1B in revenue
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst re-ratings and coverage — Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” and set a $35 PT, which can support upward momentum but is not a fundamental change. Benzinga: Piper Sandler rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Management communication — CEO interviews and the earnings call stressed the AI roadmap and product strategy; useful for conviction but subject to execution risk. YouTube: CEO Dylan Field on Q4 results
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and prior valuation haircut — January lock?up expirations and heavy insider sales earlier in 2026 contributed to the stock’s depressed level versus IPO and 52?week highs, adding selling pressure and volatility. MarketBeat: Insider selling noted
- Negative Sentiment: Still unprofitable on GAAP metrics and execution risks — Figma reported a large negative net margin and negative ROE; continued profitability improvement and successful commercialization of AI consumption will be required to justify higher multiples. MarketBeat: Q4 results and metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Third?party AI risks — some investors flagged concerns about deeper integrations with large AI models (security/data risks, vendor concentration), which could temper enthusiasm if issues arise. MSN: Investor concerns over AI integrations
Insider Activity at Figma
In related news, CFO Praveer Melwani sold 16,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $403,900.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,550,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,540,408.28. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $95,164.08. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 1,588,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,495,952.10. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,781,925 shares of company stock valued at $59,260,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Figma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,305,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,879,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Figma by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,643,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Figma by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,986 shares during the last quarter.
Figma Stock Up 3.3%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32.
About Figma
Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.
In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.
