Figma (NYSE:FIG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.19, but opened at $26.00. Figma shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 26,216,348 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative return on equity of 84.34% and a negative net margin of 99.32%.The business had revenue of $303.78 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Figma to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price target on Figma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Figma from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Figma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

In related news, CFO Praveer Melwani sold 16,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $403,900.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,550,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,540,408.28. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $95,164.08. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 1,588,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,495,952.10. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,781,925 shares of company stock valued at $59,260,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,305,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,879,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Figma by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,643,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Figma by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,986 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

