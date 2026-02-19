Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $265.64 and last traded at $264.8230, with a volume of 348658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Union Pacific Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

