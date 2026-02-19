OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

OR Royalties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OR Royalties has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OR Royalties to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 448,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,459. OR Royalties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Key OR Royalties News

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. OR Royalties had a net margin of 60.72% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting OR Royalties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 results and multi?year outlook — OR reported record annual revenue and operating cash flow and provided 2026 GEO delivery guidance and a new 5?year outlook, which supports long?term growth expectations. Record 2025 Results Release

Strategic acquisition adds producing royalty stream — OR agreed to buy a portfolio of eight royalties, anchored by a 1.5% NSR on the producing San Gabriel mine, for $115M, which should add near?term cash flow and diversify GEO exposure. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat on EPS and high profitability metrics — Q4 EPS of $0.32 topped consensus ($0.31) and OR reported a very strong net margin (~60.7%) and ROE (~10.7%), signaling efficient, high?margin royalty cash generation. Earnings Press Release

Q1 dividend declared (US$0.055) — Board approved the quarterly dividend (payable Apr 15; record Mar 31). It’s supportive for income investors but the yield is modest (~0.5%), so limited impact on yield?seeking flows. Neutral Sentiment: DRIP and dividend mechanics clarified — Company bulletin on dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) requirements was posted; useful for retail holders but unlikely to move the stock materially. DRIP Notice

Revenue slightly missed quarterly consensus — Q4 revenue was $90.47M versus $90.80M expected, a small miss that may have disappointed traders focused on top?line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns around valuation and deal funding — OR trades at a high multiple for a royalty company, which can amplify profit?taking after a strong run; investors are likely parsing the $115M purchase price and its funding/near?term dilution or cash use. Market Data

OR Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

Further Reading

