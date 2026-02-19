Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.95. Vallourec shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 21,776 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vallourec in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

