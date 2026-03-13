Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $516,000 in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,364,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,931,000 after acquiring an additional 496,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 431,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

USHY stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.