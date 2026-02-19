Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $100.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $100.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average of $124.15. Baidu has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $165.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

