Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million-$745.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.2 million. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.450 EPS.

Shares of PRG stock traded up $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $40.87. 316,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,630. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.82 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Aaron’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 61.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

