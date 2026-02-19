Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 35.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of WES stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.89. 1,324,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher B. Dial sold 5,879 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $248,975.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 185,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,215.85. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 618.1% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership’s primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company’s asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

