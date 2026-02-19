Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 2.1% increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. 1,248,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 537,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,482,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

