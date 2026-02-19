ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06, Zacks reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.830-4.950 EPS.
ONE Gas Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of OGS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.25. 118,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $86.77.
ONE Gas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.
Here are the key news stories impacting ONE Gas this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 guidance to $4.83–$4.95 EPS, above the prior consensus (~$4.57), signaling management expects stronger full?year earnings growth. ONE Gas Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results; Releases Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $1.48 beat the Zacks/Street consensus ($1.42), and was up from $1.34 a year ago — an outright earnings beat that supports the stronger guidance. ONE Gas (OGS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Company schedules an analyst call/webcast (Feb. 19) — useful for hearing management detail on drivers behind guidance and margin outlook. ONE Gas Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results; Releases Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership update: COO Curtis Dinan will be promoted to president & COO (effective March 1), a governance/operations move that suggests continuity as the company scales. ONE Gas Announces Leadership Progression to Support Scaled Operations and Long-term Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue reporting is mixed: the company reported $689.4M in Q4 revenue (up 9.3% YoY), but that figure was substantially below one published consensus (~$990M), creating ambiguity about top?line strength versus some expectations. Investors may watch management’s commentary on drivers (volume, commodity pass?throughs, regulatory recoveries). ONE Gas Press Release / Q4 Results (PDF)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and coverage (Zacks, MarketBeat, others) emphasize the mixed picture — EPS beat and raised guidance vs. revenue/estimate discrepancies — so near?term analyst commentary and the webcast could drive further moves. ONE Gas (OGS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.
The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.
