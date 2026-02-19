ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06, Zacks reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.830-4.950 EPS.

Shares of OGS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.25. 118,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

