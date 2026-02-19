Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,472,217,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Union Pacific by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,236,000 after buying an additional 1,255,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Union Pacific by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $725,222,000 after buying an additional 778,411 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 22,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,876,000 after buying an additional 2,613,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.32.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:UNP opened at $264.67 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $265.37. The company has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Featured Articles

