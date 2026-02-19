Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 99,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $40.29.

More Triple Flag Precious Metals News

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 59.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Triple Flag Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — TFPM reported $0.33 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $118.9M vs. $114.9M est.; the company showed a 59%+ net margin and solid ROE, and provided a conference call and slide deck for more detail. Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Q4 results beat expectations — TFPM reported $0.33 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $118.9M vs. $114.9M est.; the company showed a 59%+ net margin and solid ROE, and provided a conference call and slide deck for more detail. Positive Sentiment: Company announced record earnings-per-share and operating cash-flow-per-share growth for full?year 2025 — a fundamental improvement that supports higher valuation multiples and investor confidence. Record FY2025 Results

Company announced record earnings-per-share and operating cash-flow-per-share growth for full?year 2025 — a fundamental improvement that supports higher valuation multiples and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.0575 per share (payable Mar 16, record date Mar 2); yield ~0.6% — modest income return but a sign of steady capital allocation and shareholder-friendly policy. Q1 2026 Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.