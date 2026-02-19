Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.30, but opened at $101.69. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $97.6690, with a volume of 597,808 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $137.57.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company’s roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

