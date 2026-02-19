Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $5.71. Bausch Health Cos shares last traded at $5.9850, with a volume of 1,540,027 shares changing hands.

Bausch Health Cos News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch Health Cos this week:

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Bausch Health Cos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Bausch Health Cos Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 405,789 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 12,589.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.