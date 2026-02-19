Head-To-Head Review: Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) vs. Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) and Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Token Cat has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Token Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group 8.78% 72.23% 6.72% Token Cat N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $14.73 billion 1.67 $1.29 billion $9.85 20.38 Token Cat $6.74 million 2.96 -$25.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Expedia Group and Token Cat”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Token Cat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Token Cat shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Expedia Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Token Cat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expedia Group and Token Cat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 23 12 0 2.34 Token Cat 1 0 0 0 1.00

Expedia Group presently has a consensus price target of $284.35, suggesting a potential upside of 41.65%. Given Expedia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Token Cat.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Token Cat on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The company's B2B segment provides various travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management, and financial institutions who leverage its travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to its travelers. Its trivago segment, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. In addition, the company provides brand advertising through online and offline channels, loyalty programs, mobile apps, and search engine marketing, as well as metasearch, social media, direct and personalized traveler communications on its websites, and through direct e-mail communication with its travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Token Cat

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

