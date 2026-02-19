Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Announces Earnings Results

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Enpro had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.500-9.200 EPS.

Enpro provided a clear 2026 outlook with total sales growth of 8%–12% , Adjusted EBITDA of $305M–$320M , and Adjusted EPS of $8.50–$9.20 , supporting continued investment (?$50M CapEx) and shareholder returns.

Fiscal 2025 results showed strong execution: sales of $1.14B (+9%), 7.6% organic growth, Sealing Technologies >32% adjusted segment EBITDA margin, >$150M free cash flow, and $280M deployed to acquire AlpHa and Overlook—bolstering growth and margins.

Fiscal 2025 results showed strong execution: sales of $1.14B (+9%), 7.6% organic growth, Sealing Technologies >32% adjusted segment EBITDA margin, >$150M free cash flow, and $280M deployed to acquire AlpHa and Overlook—bolstering growth and margins. Advanced Surface Technologies (AST) is positioned for high?single?digit growth in 2026 with a materially stronger second half as semiconductor demand and recent growth investments (?$2M/quarter of extra Opex) begin to convert to revenue; $12M of 2025 equipment sales are non?recurring.

Enpro recorded a non?cash $67.2M pension settlement loss in Q4 (other non?operating expense) and expects modestly higher interest expense in 2026 due to revolver usage after the late?year acquisitions.

NYSE NPO traded up $7.46 on Thursday, reaching $278.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,294. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Enpro in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

