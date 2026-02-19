Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,219.68.

LLY stock opened at $1,021.53 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,054.92 and its 200 day moving average is $913.16. The firm has a market cap of $963.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

