Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,134 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 12.6% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $784,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% during the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3,694.7% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $527.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $552.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $474.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.27.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

