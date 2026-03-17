Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. ARM accounts for 3.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 5,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in ARM by 36.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ARM by 8.0% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $202,980,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 43.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

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ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.27, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 4.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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