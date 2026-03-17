iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Services

MFA Wealth Services cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,269 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of MFA Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 337,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 748,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 88,882 shares during the period.

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iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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