iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Bought by MFA Wealth Services

MFA Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of MFA Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

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iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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