Crh Plc $CRH Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 155.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank increased its holdings in CRH by 359.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 60.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.