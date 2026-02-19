Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 57,374 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2,184.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,374 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $10,414,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,682 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,971 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $78,859,000 after acquiring an additional 102,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total transaction of $245,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,148. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 123,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,928,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts News Summary

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.23 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.95.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

