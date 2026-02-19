BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. BNCCORP had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCC remained flat at $37.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. BNCCORP has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.37.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) is a bank holding company headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bank of New Canaan, the company offers a full suite of community banking services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. Established in the early 2000s, BNCCORP has grown by focusing on relationship-based lending and personalized deposit products, positioning itself as a regional banking partner in Fairfield County and neighboring Westchester County, New York.

The company’s core business activities include consumer and commercial lending, deposit account services, mortgage finance and treasury management solutions.

