urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($9.48) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

urban-gro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 61,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. urban-gro has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in urban-gro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 162.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of urban-gro worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

Urban-gro, Inc is a provider of cultivation solutions for the regulated cannabis and controlled environment agriculture markets. The company specializes in engineering, procurement and construction management for both indoor and greenhouse facilities. Its core offerings include professional-grade horticultural lighting systems, fertigation and nutrient distribution equipment, HVAC and environmental control solutions, as well as site assessment and project implementation services designed to optimize plant health and yield.

Complementing its hardware solutions, Urban-gro offers the Emerald Platform, a cloud-based monitoring and management software suite.

