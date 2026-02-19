FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $313.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.00.

NYSE:FDX opened at $383.48 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $383.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG International AG bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Zacks upgraded FedEx from “hold” to “strong-buy,” and several services show a consensus of buy/moderate-buy—supporting momentum and buy-side interest. Zacks

Analyst upgrades: Zacks upgraded FedEx from “hold” to “strong-buy,” and several services show a consensus of buy/moderate-buy—supporting momentum and buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Cost-savings roadmap: CFO John Dietrich outlined plans to save $2 billion by end-2027 through Network 2.0, capital discipline and tech investments — a clear margin-improvement catalyst that markets reward. Yahoo Finance: Dietrich plan

Cost-savings roadmap: CFO John Dietrich outlined plans to save $2 billion by end-2027 through Network 2.0, capital discipline and tech investments — a clear margin-improvement catalyst that markets reward. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress & investor-day clarity: Recent investor materials and the company’s execution (including Q4 outperformance) reinforce that restructuring (DRIVE/Network 2.0 and the planned FedEx Freight spin-off) is moving from plans to action—supporting re-rating. Investor day transcript

Operational progress & investor-day clarity: Recent investor materials and the company’s execution (including Q4 outperformance) reinforce that restructuring (DRIVE/Network 2.0 and the planned FedEx Freight spin-off) is moving from plans to action—supporting re-rating. Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance context: Coverage comparing FedEx to transportation peers highlights FDX’s strong recent run but frames it amid sector rotation (useful context for positioning, not a new catalyst). Zacks: peer comparison

Relative performance context: Coverage comparing FedEx to transportation peers highlights FDX’s strong recent run but frames it amid sector rotation (useful context for positioning, not a new catalyst). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus: Some outlets report an average “moderate buy” analyst rating — supportive but not a fresh bullish catalyst by itself. American Banking News

Analyst consensus: Some outlets report an average “moderate buy” analyst rating — supportive but not a fresh bullish catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition pricing concerns: Commentary flagged the InPost transaction price as potentially disappointing, which could pressure near-term returns on the European last?mile strategy if synergies take longer than expected. Seeking Alpha: InPost critique

Acquisition pricing concerns: Commentary flagged the InPost transaction price as potentially disappointing, which could pressure near-term returns on the European last?mile strategy if synergies take longer than expected. Negative Sentiment: Operational & macro risks: Management flagged remaining headwinds (pilot contract mediation, trade/tariff shifts and a modest de?minimis policy impact). These are watch items that could cap near-term multiple expansion. MSN: trade situation

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

