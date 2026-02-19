Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$276.51 and last traded at C$276.50, with a volume of 5501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$269.91.

Bombardier Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$244.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$208.69.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$6.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs. For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation – innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect.

