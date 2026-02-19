B90 (LON:B90) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 and last traded at GBX 3.50. 56,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 153,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.86.

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com. brand names. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

