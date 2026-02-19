Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James Financial

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 23,237,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,610,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Packer bought 110,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,018.62. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,640. This represents a -679.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Kirshenbaum purchased 33,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,672.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,672.90. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 395,670 shares of company stock worth $5,952,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

