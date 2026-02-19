BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.89 and last traded at C$25.77, with a volume of 626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.78.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.79.

About BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying U.S. companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of dividend paying U.S. companies. Securities will be selected using a rules based methodology that considers dividend growth, yield and payout ratio. In addition, depending on market volatility and other factors, the ETF will write covered call options on these securities.

