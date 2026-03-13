Barclays Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $65.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Realty Income from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

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Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.42. 4,206,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,282. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

About Realty Income

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Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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