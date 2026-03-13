Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Trading Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.4020. Approximately 208,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,447,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $96.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million.

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Key Stories Impacting Wealthfront

Here are the key news stories impacting Wealthfront this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Wealthfront to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Wealthfront in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Wealthfront in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wealthfront from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wealthfront from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wealthfront

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Wealthfront in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wealthfront during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Wealthfront Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61.

About Wealthfront

(Get Free Report)

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

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