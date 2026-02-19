IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05, Zacks reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.59%.The company had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.250-6.450 EPS.

IDA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.76. 87,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,397. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $145.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDACORP by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,275,000 after buying an additional 188,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,887,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,939,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 800,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,310,000 after acquiring an additional 262,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 745,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

