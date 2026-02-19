SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.81.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.09. 2,058,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.66. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.65% and a negative return on equity of 77.21%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,490,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed strong recovery: revenue rose ~70.9% year?over?year and EPS (loss of $0.14) beat consensus. The company also reported improving shipments and cash flow. BusinessWire: Q4 & full?year results

Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed strong recovery: revenue rose ~70.9% year?over?year and EPS (loss of $0.14) beat consensus. The company also reported improving shipments and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined 2026 margin?expansion targets, a global rollout of the Nexis product line, and advancement of an AI/data?center power strategy — initiatives that support higher long?term margins and new TAM. Seeking Alpha: Strategy & margin targets

Management outlined 2026 margin?expansion targets, a global rollout of the Nexis product line, and advancement of an AI/data?center power strategy — initiatives that support higher long?term margins and new TAM. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target lift: TD Cowen raised its price target from $38 to $43 and maintained a Buy, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels (supports upside from analysts).

Analyst upgrade/target lift: TD Cowen raised its price target from $38 to $43 and maintained a Buy, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels (supports upside from analysts). Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance was issued in a $290M–$320M range (consensus ? $292M), so guidance broadly matches expectations but is wide — reduces surprise risk.

Q1 2026 revenue guidance was issued in a $290M–$320M range (consensus ? $292M), so guidance broadly matches expectations but is wide — reduces surprise risk. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple published transcripts and writeups provide color for investors assessing forward cadence and margins. MSN: Q4 earnings call transcript Seeking Alpha: Quarter recap (Hold)

Multiple published transcripts and writeups provide color for investors assessing forward cadence and margins. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: elevated call buying suggests some traders positioned for upside after earnings.

Unusual options activity: elevated call buying suggests some traders positioned for upside after earnings. Negative Sentiment: Short?term pullback driven by profit?taking / “priced?in” sentiment — some investors sold after the strong run into earnings, which analysts and commentary flagged as the reason for the drop. InsiderMonkey: Earnings priced in

Short?term pullback driven by profit?taking / “priced?in” sentiment — some investors sold after the strong run into earnings, which analysts and commentary flagged as the reason for the drop. Negative Sentiment: Company still reports negative net margin and ROE and consensus expects FY losses (sell?side aggregate EPS outlook remains negative), which keeps longer?term profitability questions in focus.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

